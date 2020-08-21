Hyderabad-based MEIL to construct Zoji La Pass tunnel in Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh region

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has become an L-1 (listed on one) in the most prestigious Zoji La pass tunnel in Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh in Himalayan region.

National Highways and Industrial Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has opened the bids on Friday, and MEIL topped the list by quoting less than other companies. The project is to be constructed in two divisions in two sections of about 33 kilometres. The first section is to developed by constructing the 18.50-km road.

In the second section, the Zoji La Tunnel is to be built in the shape of a horseshoe shape of 14.15 km as a two-road lane of 9.5 meters wide and 7.57 meters high. This project will have to carry out innovatively in the most critical conditions.

The government finally called for tenders to complete this long-pending road tunnel. The tenders called for the construction of 14.15 km of road for the Zoji La tunnel. MEIL has come forward to execute this work for Rs 4,509.50 crores, whereas the other companies quoted a higher amount. MEIL topped as L-1 by quoting for a less amount than the other two companies. On July 30, three companies submitted the bids to NHIDCL, and the finance bids opened on August 21.

The road from Srinagar to Leh in Ladakh is not suitable for vehicular traffic throughout the year. The Srinagar-Ladakh highway is completely closed for six months, especially during the winter season. Even the military vehicles are unable to move under these conditions. Travelling long distances on alternate routes has become a costly affair and a waste of time. Under these circumstances, the road tunnel was proposed between Sonamarg to Leh and Ladakh via Kargil long ago.

The project, which MEIL has become L-1, will be constructed from the Z-Morh tunnel to Zoji La tunnel between Sonamarg-Kargil on national highway-1 in the Zoji La pass area.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has decided to improve the road travel facilities to all commuters between Kashmir to Ladakh. As part of this plan, a highway tunnel will also be constructed from Srinagar to Baltal. This tunnel road is also convenient for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Baltal base camp near Kargil will be used for Amarnath yatra.

Subbaiah, Director, MEIL said, "A two-lane road with bi-directional traffic would have to be constructed on the Zoji La route, which called a Single Tube tunnel. The road consists mainly of shafts as well as portal structures and excavated areas. This complex project would have to complete in just 72 months."

"In addition to these, retaining walls, breast walls, gabion structures and mud wall will have to be constructed by MEIL for a total of about 10 kilometres. Catch dams, air blast, protection walls and deflector dams are constructed over a distance of about 6 kilometres without any risk of snowstorms," Subbaiah added. (ANI)

