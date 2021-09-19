Hyderabad-based NGO brings slum dwellers together in policymaking

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): In a bid to involve slum dwellers in policymaking, a Hyderbad-based non-profit organisation under its 'neighbourhood community network' initiative is bringing poor people together and working for their human rights and sustainable development.

Speaking to ANI, the Director of Montfort Social Institue, Varghese Theckanath said, "People living in slum areas are not poor, even they build and sustain our cities. If people who build our cities will not be there, then our cities will collapse. These people are not considered as citizens of our society as they do not even get basic amenities like land, water, food, etc."

Further, he informed that over one-third of people in Hyderabad are living in slums, so the organisation is working for their rights. "We have created 'Hyderbad City Slum People Federation', in which people from the working-class come together and discuss their issues to find the solution," he added.

Highlighting the condition of domestic workers, he said that domestic workers do not even get a week off like others. They work more on holidays and never get recognised for it.



"Our organisation is trying to create awareness among people on these issues. We already have Domestic Workers Union in Telangana and now planning to create one in Andhra Pradesh, so that these unions can take care of their basic rights," he said.

In addition, the NGO has created many children parliament across the country, where children under the 'neighbourhood community network' come together and discuss their issues.

According to him, children in Anganwadi need to be provided breakfast too as children coming there do not have breakfast. "In Anganwadis, children need to wait till hours for lunch, whereas most of the children do not have breakfast because they belong to the economically-weaker section. So, We are trying that children in all the government schools should also get breakfast along with lunch," the director said.

Putting light on the transgender section of society, the organisation is discussing with the Telangana government to begin 'Transgender Entrepreneurial Venture', in which they learn entrepreneurial skills and can create employment opportunities for the people.

"Transgenders have all the legal rights in the society, but they could not live with dignity. So, 'Transgender Entrepreneurial Venture' will help them in living with dignity," he said. (ANI)

