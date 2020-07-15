Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh visits Osmania hospital, requests CM's intervention to improve condition

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh visited the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) which was flooded with rainwater and overflowing drains after the rains on Monday night, and requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister to look into the matter.

"I visited the Osmania General Hospital which was flooded with rain water and overflowing drains after the rains on Monday night. Six wards, including an ICU, all of which are on the ground floor, were flooded, forcing patients to take refuge on their beds," Raja Singh said.

He further said the hospital was swept by the staff to maintain sanitation. "Yesterday a person shooting the video where a glimpse of the ward is also seen where helpless patients along with attendants are sitting atop beds," the MLA added.

Singh requested the Chief Minister and Health Minister to look into the matter urgently. "I request the Chief Minister and Health Minister Etela Rajender to wake up to the current situational the hospital," he added.

The State-run Osmania General hospital in Hyderabad was seen inundated with water after showers in the city on Monday. (ANI)

