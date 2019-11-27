Hyderabad: Blackbuck rescued, police bust three-member gang

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Tuesday nabbed three-member gang for allegedly trying to sell a blackbuck and rescued the endangered animal from their possession.

According to the police, accused, identified as Chapala Siddaiah, Mohammed Anwar Ali and Mohammed Javeed, were apprehended by the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force (South Zone Team) along with Forest department officials.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police (CP) of Hyderabad City, said, "The prime accused Mohammed Anwar Ali is a bird seller for the last 40 years at Murgi Chowk. He acquires different types of birds and animals to sell them to needy customers introduced by his acquaintances."

"Siddaiah, who has a habit of hunting different birds and animals from the Krishna River belt, met Ali and Javeed when he came to sell the animals at the Chowk. Recently, Siddaiah caught a blackbuck and sold it to Ali," the police official added.

Kumar added that Ali and Javeed used to sell blackbuck meat for Rs 3,000 a kilogram to customers. (ANI)

