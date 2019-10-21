Hyderabad: Blood donation camp organised on eve of Police Commemoration Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As many as 300 police personnel from Rachakonda district, including the police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat donated blood in a mega blood donation camp organised on the eve of Police Commemoration Day.

Ahead of commemoration day on October 21, the blood donation camp was organised at CAR headquarters Amberpet.

Inaugurating the camp, Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda stated that police martyrs are a source of inspiration for all police and have sacrificed their lives for our better tomorrow.

Police officers turned out in huge numbers for the camp and donated blood. On the occasion, a song written and sung by Nagamallu Inspector LB Nagar Traffic in honour of the martyrs was also released by the commissioner.

Speaking to the media, Mahesh Bhagwat talked about various programs to be organised throughout the Commemoration week in Rachakonda.

"Traffic wing and She teams have conducted various awareness programs in schools, colleges' orphanages. Essay competition was conducted for the police. SHOs visited the families of police martyrs expressing solidarity and finally the mega blood donation camp is organised in association with Indian Red Cross Society", he said.

He also outlined that Rachakonda Police has been awarded best blood donor by the Governor for the last two years for the highest number of blood donations on a single day.

"Police in Rachakonda donate blood whenever required to Thalesimia patients, emergency and to accident victims whenever required", he added. (ANI)

