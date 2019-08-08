Gadi Harish, aged 23, has invented the device with the help of his friend. Photo/ANI
Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:44 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A young man in Hyderabad has come forward with an innovative solution in the form of a 'smart' bangle to enhance the security of women.
Gadi Harish, aged 23, along with his friend, Sai Teja, has invented a bangle which generates shock and sends live location and warnings to relatives and police if a woman is in danger.
The device, 'Self-Security Bangle for Women' is activated when a woman tilts her arm at a particular angle. The tilt action gives an electric shock to the aggressor holding the woman's arm and at the same time, sends its live location and alerts to relatives and nearby police stations.
Gadi Harish said, "I have developed a project named self-security bangle for women, this device is completely different from the devices available in the market. I have developed this project with the help of my friend, Sai Teja."
"The main concept of this project is to give security to women as nowadays we observe a lot of rape and missing cases of women.", Harish added.
With the prototype ready, the 23-year-old is now requesting assistance from the government to complete his project and fulfil his objective of making women safer. (ANI)

