Hyderabad boy gets Rs 1 cr scholarship in US university that produced 17 Nobel laureates

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): In an inspirational story, an 18-year-old boy Vedant Anandwade from Hyderabad has got a scholarship of Rs 1.3 crore from the Case Western Reserve University in the United States for under graduation pre-med in Neuroscience and psychology.

Case Western has produced 17 Nobel laureates so far. Vedant said that he participated in a climate competition challenge for which he would now be heading to Paris in November and would be pitching solutions to the jury at UNESCO.

Vedant Anandwade's aim is to go abroad and pursue his studies. He started his journey since then.

"From grade 8th, my aim was to go abroad and pursue studies. I got into biology. After completing grade 10, when COVID began, that's when my mother introduced me to dexterity global. At that moment, we were searching for colleges and counsellors who would help me get the colleges I wanted. So I applied for a carrier development program at the age of 16. It's a three-month program," he said.

"That's the major factor I got into Case Western Reserve University. Case Western had produced 17 Nobel laureates. So now I will be pursuing neuroscience," Vedant added.

The student said that the assignments given in school boosted his confidence.

"In dex school every week we had to do a few assignments which boosted our confidence and independence. We also had monthly assignments where we have to select opportunities, competitions quizzes in which we have to participate in. Recently my team from Dexterity, we have won the climate competition challenge," he said.



Giving out a message to children, he suggested them to focus on extracurricular activities besides focusing on academics.

"My message to the kids is that don't focus mainly on the academics, yes it is an important part of education, but apart from that focus on extracurricular and strength, that's what the colleges see. An overall resume of self should be built that include extracurricular and strength and weakness," Vedant said.

He further said that he wants to become a surgeon.

Vijaya Lakshmi Anadwade, his mother said that it is a proud moment for them as her son will pursue his passion.

"He wanted to be a kid who does everything since childhood, he wanted to play, music, study. Now he is getting an opportunity to do everything," she said.

"He is able to pursue his passion with other things also and we got a good scholarship of Rs 1.3 cr, it's not a full waiver but still a very good amount of scholarship we got because of his resume which he built very strong as he joined Dexterity, it gave him a very good platform of what he has achieved today," the mother added.

She further said that every child is born with something special and the parents need to find out what it is.

"Let the child be free, let his things come out. Every child is born with something within him, as a parent, we need to find that out. Give an overall development to the child," she said. (ANI)

