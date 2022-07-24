Hyderabad: British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming participates in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming on Sunday said that trees give peace to the souls of men as he participated in Green India Challenge at Panchavati in Banjara Hills and showered praises on the challenge.

On the occasion of the birthday of Telangana Icon and State IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Andrew Fleming, along with COVID-19 warriors, participated in the plantation programme conducted under Green India Challenge.

He said that English literature propounded that mankind should not forget the importance of the growth of human being and their roots in the trees. He asserted the growth of human beings should be compared with plants. Hyderabad has witnessed a big change in weather as the green cover has been improved a lot.



Fleming applauded Green India Challenge Founder Joginipally Santhosh Kumar for continuing the green India challenge continuously. The Green India Challenge should not confine to India also, he said the challenge is the need of the hour in every part of the world where human civilization is flourishing. He congratulated Santosh Kumar for taking up such a wonderful Programme.

Santosh Kumar thanked Andrew Fleming for accepting the challenge and participating in the plantation programme. He said the comments made by the Deputy commissioner about Telangana development are highly appreciable. His words reflected the performance of the Telangana government. Santosh also thanked all Covid warriors who participated in the green India challenge.

Local MLA D Nagendar, MLC Naveen, Corporator M Kavitha Reddy, Former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and Green India Challenge Coordinator Raghava also participated. (ANI)

