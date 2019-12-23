Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A case was registered by the police after doctors at NIMS hospital here removed a bullet from a woman's body.
According to Panjagutt Police, a woman named Asma Begum, who was suffering from back pain for the past two years visited NIMS hospital for treatment.
The doctors after examining her found a bullet lodged in her body. The patient was operated upon and the bullet was taken out. The matter was reported to the police.
A case has been registered under the Arms Act and police are investigating how the bullet got lodged in the woman's body. (ANI)
Hyderabad: Bullet found in woman's body, case registered
ANI | Updated: Dec 23, 2019 01:29 IST
