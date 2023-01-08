Hyderabad bus catches fire, no casualty

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8 (ANI): A private bus carrying eight people in Hyderabad caught fire, said police. No casualty has been reported.

The fire was reported on Saturday night near the KPHB colony in Hyderabad and the police suspected a mechanical fault may have caused it.



Inspector B Kishan Kumar (KPHB Colony Police Station) said to ANI, "We suspect that the reason behind the fire was a mechanical fault. There were around 5 passengers, 2 drivers and an assistant driver on the bus when the fire broke out. The driver and another person first noticed the fire in the driver's cabin."

The bus was quickly evacuated, the police said.

The police and firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, said the police. (ANI)

