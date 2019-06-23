Hyderabad: Candle march organised to condemn rape and death of 9 month old

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): Youth in Hyderabad organised a candle march on Saturday to protest and condemn the incident of rape of a nine-month-old girl in Warangal district.

"It is very sad that a 9-month-old girl was raped in Warangal District. Condemning the incident we have today taken out a candle rally here in Ashok Nagar. The accused should be hanged till death," Naresh, the organiser of the rally told ANI.

Earlier on June 20, a 25-year-old man was held for allegedly raping and murdering a nine-month-old girl here in Hanamkonda area of Warangal district on Tuesday.

While the accused was sent to judicial remand, the deceased body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A case was registered under IPC sections of 376 and 366 and 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)