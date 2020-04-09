Hyderabad : Case against manager, guards for denying entry to Manipuri students into supermarket

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Thursday registered a case against the manager of a supermarket and two private security guards for allegedly denying entry to Manipuri students into the supermarket amid the lockdown.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening and the case was registered on Thursday.

"Yesterday, in the evening two students who belong to Manipur and staying in Vanasthalipuram area, came out from their residence to purchase few daily essential goods from a supermarket located in the area, meanwhile on the instructions of supermarket manager the security guards of the supermarket didn't allow them to enter," Vanasthalipuram police official told ANI.

Today in the morning we have received a complaint from those two persons and a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and further probe is on, the Police said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Telangana has so far reported 427 cases, out of which 35 people have recovered.

With 591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Among the total cases include 5,218 active cases, 478 cured, discharged, and migrated cases and 169 deaths. (ANI)

