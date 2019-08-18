Hyderabad: CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Dr K Thangaraj, Chief Scientist at CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) was awarded JC Bose Fellowship.

He was given the fellowship for his outstanding contributions in the field of population and medical genomics.

The news came to light after CCMB rolled out a notification on Saturday.

The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, a release said. (ANI)