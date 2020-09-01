Hyderabad celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with low-key festivities due to COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 1 (ANI): Unlike every year, the immersion of Lord Ganesh in Hyderabad was a low key this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those attending the immersion of the Ganesh idols observed that while the excitement during the festival was missing this time, all precautionary measures were taken while celebrating the festival this time.

A large number of processions in small groups were seen gathering at the Hussainsagar lake for the immersion, chanting 'Ganpati Bappa, Maurya'. A number of cranes were also kept at the site where devotees placed their deities for the immersion.

Families were even seen carrying the idols on their vehicles for the immersion.

Speaking to ANI, Bharat Kalyani who had joined the immersion of the Lord said, "Ganesh Immersion this year was not like the way we celebrate every year due to the pandemic. However, we celebrated the festival in our village with all the safety measures."

"This year the celebrations were low key. Every year there would be a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. We did not expect the Government to manage the Immersion process so well. But it was done. But the arrangements were good," added Virender.

Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, another devotee who attended the celebrations hoped the COVID-19 festival would soon vanish away.

"We hope that God will send his blessings through this festival and Coronavirus will vanish away. The whole world should get rid of this Coronavirus soon," he said. (ANI)

