Hyderabad Central University students take out march in solidarity with JNU

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Scores of students of Hyderabad Central University took out a protest march in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, and against the violence on JNU campus on Sunday.

They raised slogans like "Hum Leke Rahenge Azadi" and "Delhi police Murdabad" during the march.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students which took place in JNU on Sunday. They urged the administration to nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty. (ANI)

