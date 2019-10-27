The champion bull Sartaj in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Hyderabad: Champion bull Sartaj to be main attraction for Sadar carnival

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:58 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Champion Bull 'Sartaj', the main attraction for the upcoming 'Sadar' carnival, also known as Dunnapothula panduga, arrived here on Sunday.
The bull carnival, held on the second day after Diwali, is organised annually by the Yadav community of the city as a part of Diwali festivities.
Every year the festival features a champion bull and this year, Sartaj was brought for the carnival from Haryana.
Speaking to ANI, the organiser of the carnival Abhinandan Yadav said: "For the special attraction, we have brought Sartaj, which has won championship 25 times in Haryana."
"Every year, we get a different champion bull. In the past few years, we brought champion bulls Yuvraj, Dara and Shehenshah," he added.
Sartaj, a Murrah variety bull, weighs an imposing 1.6 tonne. The workout regimen of the bull includes a five-kilometre daily morning walk.
"We feed the bull seven types of grains, one kilogram of dry fruits, 10 litres of milk and two dozen bananas per day. We also take it to five-kilometre morning walks daily," said Shanker Yadav, the caretaker of the bull.
"We also give Sartaj an oil massage two times a day," added Yadav. (ANI)

