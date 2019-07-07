Hyderabad: CISF explains high-end features of facial recognition system to Home Minister at airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials on Saturday explained high-end features of the newly acquired facial recognition system at the airport to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Installed for the first time in the country, the system enables quick entry into the airport once a person registers his credentials and a photograph with a valid identity card.

MA Ganapathy, Additional Director General (ADG), CISF, gave a presentation to the minister about its role in protecting airports in the country.

Union Home Minister Shah visited the city on Saturday to launch the BJP's nationwide membership campaign at Shamshabad convention centre.

It was his first visit to Hyderabad for the first time after taking the charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He was received at the airport by Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ESL Narasimhan, former Union Minister B Dattatreya and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy as well as several CISF and state police officials.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

