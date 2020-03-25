Hyderabad City Police to issues passes to vehicles carrying essential commodities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday said that it will issue passes which will help in free movement of the vehicles carrying essential and semi essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown period.

"As per the state government's instructions, we have conducted a coordination meeting. Most important essential and semi-essential business group representatives have come today and put forth their concerns and requirements, after which we have come to a conclusion of distribution of passes which will help in free movement of the vehicles carrying essential and semi essential commodities," Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Hyderabad City said while addressing a press conference.

"These passes must be applied through electronic mail ID: Covid19.hyd@gmail.com and WhatsApp at 9490616780 for any need of pass," he added.

He further said that these passes must not be misused

"This is a challenging situation. All organisation must come together to fight it. Social distancing is necessary. We have to work with discipline. If anybody is given a pass it must not be misused," he said.

Earlier, the Telangana government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the virus outbreak.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

