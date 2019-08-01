Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: CM KCR reviews power sectors, assures electricity body of financial support

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:04 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday held a review meeting on the power sector at Pragathi Bhavan and assured that the government would give necessary financial support to the Telangana Electricity Organisation">Electricity Organisations and would extend all the support to them and stand by them.
He said that all the required measures will be taken to prevent the electricity organisations getting into any financial crisis, as the electricity organisations have proved their mettle in generation, distribution and supply of power and they stood as a role model to others in the country. Since the state's development is depended on the working of the electricity organisations, he said the government would protect them.
KCR also announced that a stringent method would be put in place so that the Government institutions, departments and local bodies pay their power bill dues on time.
The CM said Power Week will be observed shortly in all the villages and towns in the state to settle all the power-related problems and issues.
"In Telangana development and progress, electricity organisations play an important role. At the time of state formation, there was a severe power crisis. Now Telangana State has become a role model in the country in the power sector. Uninterrupted power is being supplied to all the sectors in the state round the clock. Due to the supply of quality power, there is growth and development in the industrial sector. They should not face any financial problems come what may. At the same time, there should not be any power breakdown even for a fraction of a second. To achieve this, whatever to be done by the government will be done," the CM stated.
He also said that gram panchayats and municipalities have to pay heavy power dues failing which concerned officials will be punished.
"It is regrettable that power bills are not paid on time. Bills should be paid for the power utilised. From now onwards, village panchayats, municipalities, corporations should pay their power bills every month without fail. If the bills are not paid on time, in the village, the sarpanch, village secretary, in municipalities the chairperson, commissioners will be punished," the CM said.
He also reiterated that the government will bear the expenditure with regard to free power to the farmers and the lift irrigation schemes and projects.
Chief Minister KC Rao instructed the Irrigation and Electricity officials to make an assessment regularly on how much quantum of power is needed from time to time for the Lift Irrigation Schemes and how to procure it. They should make estimates based on their assessment and go ahead with the action plan.
The CM also suggested that solar power, which is available at a cheaper rate, should be procured to meet the heavy demand due to the Lift Irrigation schemes, and asked the officials concerned to invite tenders for 1000 MWs of solar power. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:20 IST

Jharkhand: Most wanted thief beaten to death by villagers in Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR in the incident in which a most wanted thief was allegedly beaten to death by residents of the Chihuntia village here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Y S Ramesh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:12 IST

Aligarh: City Mufti appeals to Muslims to avoid Namaz on roads,...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Days after district administration banned all types of religious activities on the roads, City Mufti Mohammad Khalif Hameed has also urged all administrators of mosques and those offering prayers in them to avoid using roads for Namaz and instead use the t

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:11 IST

BJP should answer question raised by Barabanki school girl:...

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked BJP, the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh, to answer the question of Barabanki school girl who posed a tough question to the police officer on women security at an awareness programme on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:01 IST

Brother of slain CRPF jawan wants to join security force to wipe...

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The brother of a slain CRPF jawan, who lost his life in an IED blast on recently, wants to join the same force to give a befitting reply to Naxals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:20 IST

Congress asks Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Congress party issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 am till the adjournment of the House from August 1-7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:13 IST

Barabanki schoolgirl grills UP police on Unnao rape survivor case

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A schoolgirl posed some tough questions to Uttar Pradesh police officials here who were delivering a lecture to students about women's safety.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:50 IST

MP: Man accuses Cong leader of committing fraud on pretext of...

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A local resident accused a Congress functionary of allegedly duping him on the pretext of allocating a ticket to contest elections during last year's assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:35 IST

Jodhpur: Man abducted, killed; three relatives detained

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): A man was abducted and killed allegedly by three of his relatives including two maternal-uncles in Chamu village of the Jodhpur district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:09 IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP legislator accuses Cong of offering money to...

Vijaypur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the state has accused Congress of offering him money to switch loyalty.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:44 IST

Maharashtra: MP, MLA conduct mosquito fogging drive in Amravati city

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): While it is very common for lawmakers to listen to woes of citizens from their constituency and direct concerned official, it isn't very often for them to be seen getting their hands dirty to resolve such issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:27 IST

Hapur: Kanwariyas caught drinking at banks of Ganga; police assure action

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A group of 'Kanwariyas' (pilgrims) was seen drinking liquor at Garhmukteshwar Ghat here in a purported video that went viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Heavy Rainfall: Operations halted at Vadodara Airport

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall pounding Vadodara, operations are halted at Vadodara Airport till 9 am on Friday.

Read More
iocl