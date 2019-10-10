Hyderabad: Complaint registered against GHMC officials for not filling up potholes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [Indai], Oct 10 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Thursday registered a case against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials after receiving a complaint against the body for not filling up potholes on the roads in the city.

Circle officer Satyanarayana said, "The complainant had requested us to initiate necessary action on GHMC authority for not filling up potholes. In this regard, today a case has been registered under Section 338 of the Indian Penal Code on the concerned GHMC officials and further investigation is on."

Local resident, Amjat Jaffery had registered a police complaint against GHMC after he met with an accident on the road due to potholes, resulting in injuries and a fracture.

"I met with an accident due to potholes in the city. In the accident, my right ankle was fractured. The officers of GHMC are not working and are not taking this seriously. So, I have filed a complaint in Dabeerpura police station against GHMC officials and hope for better results," Jaffery said. (ANI)

