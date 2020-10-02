Hyderabad: Congress leader Feroz Khan arrested for assault on journalist

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): ANI reporter working with Telangana Bureau was attacked by Congress leader Feroz Khan and others on Thursday while the journalist was covering a candlelight protest by Congress Party at the Tank Band Ambedkar Statue.



A complaint was lodged at Saifabad Police Station and Congress leader Khan was arrested. He was taken to King Koti Hospital for the COVID-19 examination, earlier this morning.

Speaking to ANI, Venu Gopal Reddy, Saifabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said, "An FIR has been filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Today morning after he stated that he consumes some tablets, he was referred to the Government Hospital for mental care examination, later the COVID-19 test will be conducted and he will be presented before the Honourable Magistrate." (ANI)

