Hyderabad: Congress leaders detained for supporting RTC employees "Bandh" call

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The police on Saturday took into preventive custody Congress leaders who were protesting at Charminar in support of "Bundh call" given by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

Congress leaders led by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Assembly staged a protest at Charminar in support to RTC employees Bundh call. Following the protest, police immediately reached the spot and took them into preventive custody and shifted them to Bahadurpura police station.

While senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao along with party workers staged a protest at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in the city and didn't allow buses to move out from the station. They too have been taken into preventive custody and shifted to Goshamahal.

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. The ongoing strike by employees of TSRTC entered its 14th day on Friday.

According to sources, the state government is set to form a committee including ministers and officials as per the directions of the High Court, to hold talks with the TSRTC unions. (ANI)

