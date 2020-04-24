Hyderabad cop sings for a mother to wish her on birthday after son's request from US

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 (ANI): A cop here on Friday sang a song to wish a mother on her birthday after her son, who is in the US presently, requested him to wish his mother.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said: "We received a request from Alfred Asher Paul, who is staying in the US currently, that his mother Kutty Paul's 60th birthday was today and asked police to surprise her on her birthday as he couldn't come to Hyderabad due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Bhagwat said: "Today Neredmet Circle Inspector Narsimha Swamy was sent to Paul Kutty's residence to surprise her and convey her birthday wishes and celebrate it."

Swamy said: "Today I went to Kutty Palu's residence to celebrate her birthday. Carrying fruits, I thought that I would sing a song celebrating her birthday on behalf of her son."

"Kutty Paul was really happy after we surprised her on her birthday and sang a song for her. Later we also distributed masks and sanitisers to her family and neighbours as the part of an awareness campaign. She felt happy and said she never celebrated her birthday like it was done today in her life," he added. (ANI)

