Hyderabad: Cop suspended for misbehaving with female medico student

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A cop, who allegedly misbehaved with a girl student of Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic College in Hyderabad, was suspended by the police administration on Thursday.

According to South Zone police, the Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar has suspended Parmesh, who is working as a police constable in Charminar police station, for allegedly misbehaving with a medical student on Wednesday.

This comes a day after students of Ayurvedic College staged a protest against shifting of the college from the premises of government Unani hospital at Charminar to Erragadda.

Soon after the protest started, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. Students alleged that a constable, who had come along with police personnel to bring the situation under control, misbehaved with a girl student of the college.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a women student was touched inappropriately by the constable.

Speaking to ANI, Amber Kishor Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South Zone Hyderabad had said that after verifying the authenticity of the video, strict action would be taken against the police personnel if he was found guilty. (ANI)

