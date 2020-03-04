Hyderabad court acquits terror suspect Abdul Kareem Tunda

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court (JMC) at Nampally on Tuesday acquitted terror suspect Abdul Kareem Tunda for allegedly conspiring to carry out the serial bomb blasts in several parts of the country including in Hyderabad in 1998.

He was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

"Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court (JMC) Nampally, Hyderabad, acquitted Tunda of all the charges," Khaledh Saifullah, Defence Counsel told ANI.

He added that Tunda was arrested by the security agencies in 2013 at Nepal Border and was shifted to Delhi. Later, Hyderabad police shifted him to Hyderabad on PT warrant and since then he has been in judicial custody.

The court acquitted Tunda from all charges including 120-B, 121,121 -A, 122, 153-A, 153-B, 420, 471, 436, 511, 428, 302, 307 of I.P.C , Section 25 1 of Arms Act, Section 4,5,6, of Explosives Substance act, Section 12 of Passport Act, Section 3 (2)(A),14 of Foreigners Act.

The police SIT/CCS Hyderabad has examined a total of 12 witnesses and marked 18 documents in the case. (ANI)

