Hyderabad COVID recovered patient undergoes successful coronary bypass surgery

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): A 63-year-old man who recovered from COVID-19 successfully underwent a coronary triple bypass surgery here in Hyderabad, which according to a city based hospital is the first of its kind in the country.

"Dr Prateek Bhatnagar, Director Cardiac Surgery and Chief Cardiac Surgeon at Care Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has successfully operated and discharged India's first post-Covid-19 recovered patient who on July 16, 2020, underwent a triple bypass surgery under Dr Bhatnagar and his team of doctors here," a statement from the hospital said.

According to the hospital, so far, in India, there has been no experience of a Corona positive patient who had recovered from an infection, became negative and then undergone bypass surgery and was successfully discharged.

The patient Afsar Khan with coronary artery disease had been experiencing chest pain on exertion for about a year. In November 2019 a CT coronary angiography showed blocks in all 3 coronary arteries of the heart.

He was kept on medical management and after contracting COVID19 infection was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in early April this year. After a successful treatment, he recovered in April end. However, after discharge from hospital, his heart symptoms increased and in May he developed unstable angina. With increasing chest pain, he underwent coronary angiography in June.

With further increase in chest pain the patient approached renowned Cardiac Surgeon Dr Prateek Bhatnagar and was admitted at Care Hospital, Banjara Hills where he was operated on July 16 with the technique of beating heart surgery, use of heart-lung machine was excluded. (ANI)

