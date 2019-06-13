Hyderabad: Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 17 lakh, one arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 13 : Customs officials have seized 538 grams of gold worth Rs 17 lakhs approximately from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

"A passenger arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Dubai by flight number AI 952 carrying 720 grams of gold paste in his rectum. After melting the gold paste, 538.090 grams of 24-carat gold has been extracted," the customs officials said on Wednesday.

The value of the gold is Rs 17,56,863 in the market. A case has been booked under relevant sections of the law.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

