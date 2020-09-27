Hyderabad: Devnar school for blind submerged in water following heavy rains

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 (ANI): As rainwater has entered the premises of its campus, the Devnar School for Blind here in Telangana has appealed to the state government to look into the problem.



Ramesh, a teacher in the school said that they face a similar situation every year and the government officials have turned a blind eye towards them.

"Nearly 350 blind students study in this school. Every year whenever it rains, water gets stagnated for days. We complained about the situation every year yet nothing has been done to solve the problem by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities," he said.

"Due to a drain just behind the school, when it rains then all the water from the drain enters the school premises. We appealed to the concerned authorities to take needful steps so that the school would not face any problem like this," Ramesh added. (ANI)

