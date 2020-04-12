Hyderabad : Disinfection chamber on wheels to sanitise cops

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Telangana Police Transport Organisation has made a disinfection chamber on wheels in order to sanitise its officials. The mobile 'disinfectant chamber' is used by around 300 officers daily and it covers 30 to 40 check posts.

"This is a mobile disinfectant tunnel chamber is built by Telangana State Police under the guidance of Telangana State DGP M. Mahender Reddy and Sanjay Kumar, IGP," Rajesh, DSP, Police Transport Organisation Telangana told ANI.

"The idea was to sanitise every officer in the field. Daily around 300 people are utilising the facility and 30 to 40 check posts are being covered. It has a 500 meter chamber, it sprays mist pumped through 20 nosels, whoever enters the chamber for 10 seconds, gets sanitized," he added.

Many state administrations have set up sanitisation tunnel in many areas but 'Mobile Disinfectant Chamber' is one of its kind. (ANI)

