Hyderabad-based doctor Chandra Shekar
Hyderabad-based doctor Chandra Shekar

Hyderabad doctor dies in paragliding crash in Himachal

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:54 IST

Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India] Aug 11 (ANI): A city-based doctor died during a para-gliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, according to authorities.
The deceased Chandra Shekar worked as a physiotherapist at a local hospital in the ECIL area in the city.
According to Uma Maheshwari, sister of the deceased, Shekar had embarked on a holiday to Kullu Manali on Thursday and was informed about the paragliding accident and his death on Saturday.
Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali.
"My brother was immediately shifted to a local hospital but the doctors have declared him brought dead," said Uma.
She also sought the government's help in bringing back Shekar's mortal remains to Hyderabad and also appealed for an ex-gratia to the family, since she said their entire family was dependant on him. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:57 IST

Panchayat Raj institutions would be strengthened: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In the light of the new Panchayat Act, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday clarified that Panchayat Raj institutions would be strengthened and total clarity would be given on the duties and responsibilities of the concerned officials from Villag

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:39 IST

Sonia Gandhi takes over as interim chief in challenging times...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI) Sonia Gandhi, who has been the longest-serving Congress president, was chosen as interim chief of the party on Saturday by Congress Working Committee and has taken over leadership of the party from her son Rahul Gandhi who had succeeded her in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:07 IST

BJP posts 7 second video message to target dynasty in Congress

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI) The BJP on Saturday took a swipe at Congress for sticking to Nehru-Gandhi family by appointing UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi as party's interim president.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:36 IST

CWC picks Sonia Gandhi as interim chief of Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday chose Sonia Gandhi as "interim president" of the party, nearly two-and-half months after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned as the party chief taking responsibility for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:16 IST

Congratulatory messages pour in for Sonia after CWC appoints her...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): After a month of uncertainty, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim president until it elects a new party chief.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:11 IST

Boulder falls on road, blocked portion of NH 125

Uttarakhand (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Due to heavy and continuous rains, a huge boulder fell on the road and blocked the portion of the national highway- 125 between Dharchula and Tawaghat in Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:59 IST

CWC applauds Rahul's courage, conviction in stepping down as...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday applauded Rahul Gandhi for stepping down as party president taking "personal responsibility" for the grand old party's dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and thereby "setting new standards of accountabili

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:56 IST

Officiating Western Army Commander visits forward areas

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11, (ANI): Lieutenant General RP Singh, who arrived here on Saturday, reviewed the current situation and operational readiness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:55 IST

Karnataka: Former Union Minister rescued from his house in...

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The district administration on Saturday rescued former Union Minister and Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary from his house in flood-affected Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:53 IST

UP: Wanted animal smuggler arrested for murdering 3 priests

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a wanted animal smuggler, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, who is allegedly involved in the murder case of three priests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:34 IST

J-K Police says no firing incidents in Valley in past one week,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police have brushed aside media reports of firing incidents in the Kashmir Valley, saying they did not fire a single bullet for nearly a week and the situation in the region is calm.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:14 IST

Indian Railways to provide free transportation of relief...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Indian Railways on Saturday announced to provide free transportation of aid and relief measures in flood-affected Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala till August 31.

Read More
iocl