Hyderabad: Doctor offers free treatment to victim who complained of triple talaq due to 'crooked teeth'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A dental hospital in Hyderabad has offered free treatment to Rukhsana Begum, who was allegedly given triple talaq for having 'crooked teeth'.

Dr Nada Mir from Alux Dental Hospital has come forward to help the woman and offer her treatment.

Speaking to ANI, the doctor said: "We read about the plight of a woman who was allegedly given triple talaq due to dental issues. Our dental organisation wants to help the victim in her dental treatment without taking any fee from her. The victim has crooked teeth and we wanted to look at her problem and see what best treatment can be provided to her."

"Our main motto is to see that the victim's problem is fixed and she can lead a happy, healthy life", Mir added.

Rukhsana Begum's husband Mustafa allegedly gave her Triple Talaq due to her crooked teeth last month. Begum had married Mustafa on June 27, 2019.

According to the police, on Oct 31 a case was registered against Mustafa under section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Dowry Act and Triple Talaq act. Further investigation is underway.

Circle Inspector Kushaiguda, K Chandra Shekar told ANI, "We have received a complaint from Begum accusing her husband of pronouncing triple talaq as she has crooked teeth and harassing her for extra dowry."

Her husband was later arrested by the police. (ANI)

