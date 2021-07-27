Hyderabad: Doctors hold protest after assault on colleague by COVID patient's kin

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 (ANI): Doctors of Erragada Chest Hospital, Hyderabad on Tuesday staged a protest after an alleged assault on a colleague by a COVID patient's kin.

After examining the patient, the doctor asked his attendants if he took his Blood Pressure medicine. The kin got furious saying "It's your job, not ours and thrashed him," alleged Dr Pranay, a post graduate resident doctor at Erragada hospital.

The post graduate resident doctor's mask was allegedly torn by the attendants of the patients and he was allegedly slapped and kicked on the abdomen by the attendants of the patients in the COVID ward, said Dr Pranay while talking to ANI.

Luckily, there were other staff members present in the ward who rescued him, lifted him and brought him out of the ward, added Dr Pranay.



Referring to the various incidents where the doctors have been beaten by the patient's families, Dr Pranay said, "This has happened a lot of times, every time something like this happens we come out of protest but the issue gets diluted".

"We have been demanding security from the governments but we have not got it," he added.

The doctors have spoken to the administration and they are yet to know whether an institutional FIR against the patient's family members has been filed or not, further added Dr Pranay.

While talking to ANI, Dr Pranay requested the people to please maintain their sanity when they are in the hospital as a doctor is doing everything he can and don't just come randomly and beat the doctor.

The doctors were seen carrying placards with messages like "Zero Tolerance against violence", "Save the Saviour", written on them. (ANI)

