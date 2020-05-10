Hyderabad DRDO lab develops Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet to sanitize phones, laptops

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): A DRDO lab in Hyderabad has developed a contactless-sanitisation-cabinet">Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer (DRUVS) which has been designed to sanitize mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, challans etc, said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Proximity sensor switches clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism makes its operation automatic and contactless.

It provides 360-degree exposure of UVC to objects placed inside the cabinet. Once sanitization is done, the system goes in sleep mode, DRDO informed.

"RCI, DRDO, Hyd has developed an Automated contactless UVC Sanitization Cabinet 'DRUVS' to sanitize Mobile phones, iPads, Laptops, Currency Notes, Cheque leafs, Challans, Passbooks, Paper, Envelopes. It has also developed an Automated UVC Currency Sanitizing Device, 'NOTESCLEAN'," PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence tweeted.

The DRUVS Cabinet makes a contactless operation which is essential to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

