Hyderabad: DRI arrests 3, recovers 42 pieces of foreign marked gold from them

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 42 pieces of foreign marked gold from a customer service office of IndiGo airline at the airport. The value of gold has been pegged at around Rs 1.84 crore. Three people have been arrested in this regard.

In a statement, the DRI said: "Three people have been arrested in connection with the case. Based on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI, Hyderabad, intercepted one customer service officer of IndiGo airline at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, near the exit gate of international arrivals and recovered from him 42 pieces of foreign marked gold packed into two packets wrapped with adhesive tape."

"When asked about the source of gold available with him, he replied that he received the packets from two passengers arrived by an Emirates flight from Dubai on October 4. On examination, 42 foreign marked gold bars found to be of 99.9 per cent purity, weighing 4891.200 gram, valued at Rs 1,84,88,736," DRI added.

According to DRI, the recovered gold has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

