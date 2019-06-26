On-going training sessions for upcoming EME sailing competition (Photo/ANI)
On-going training sessions for upcoming EME sailing competition (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: EME set to organise India's biggest sailing competition this July

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 08:31 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (EME) Sailing Club is set to organise the biggest sailing event of India, Senior Nationals Sailing Competitions, commencing from July 12 to July 8 in Tank Bund, Hyderabad.
"Army EME Sailing Association is conducting the competitions since 1986 and now we host the biggest sailing event in India. International judges, International Technical Officers, Race Officers come here from across the country to participate in the vent. Our main motto is to train the sailors in order to win Olympics medals," Army's EME Sailing Association Chief Coach Subedar Major BK Raut told ANI.
Telangana Sports Authority is supporting Hyderabad based EME to organise this event. EME is also training students from various schools in Telangana.
"The training sessions have been started here in Tank Bund, Hyderabad and all the sailors across the country are welcome to participate in the event. More than 200 sailors from 36 various clubs are going to take part in the event. The training commenced from June 10 and will continue till June 30" Subedar added.
International sailors will also be taking part in this event. Participants are undergoing training sessions in Tank Bund since last one month and they aspire to win titles in the upcoming senior nations. (ANI)

