Waste material seen dumped behind the fast-food outlet in Mehdipatnam. Photo/ANI

Hyderabad: Fast-food outlet in Mehdipatnam fined Rs.10,000

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:04 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A fast-food outlet at Mehdipatnam was fined by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for not maintaining hygienic conditions on the backside of their store.
The outlet was slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 by the municipal body for depositing waste material in its backyard without obtaining prior permission by the GHMC commissioner.
The powers to impose fine on the food outlet were exercised under section 674 of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955. (ANI)

