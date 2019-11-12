Hyderabad: Five injured after two trains collide at Kacheguda Railway Station

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): At least five people sustained injuries after the Lingampalli-Falaknuma and Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express collided at the Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad on Monday.

As per the Railway officials, "At least 5 persons were injured after three coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and 4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed after they got collided at the Kacheguda Railway Station on Monday morning."

Rescue operations to save the injured passengers are underway.



Some of the injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital for medical aid.



Police teams are present at the spot.



The schedules of several train services are likely to be affected due to the accident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

