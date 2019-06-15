Hyderabad: Five lorries used by illegal sand miners seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Five lorries being used for illegal transport of sand were seized by police and revenue officials at a sand ramp in Dusi Peta, Amudala Valasa mandal on Saturday.

"We received information many times of illegal transportation of sand taking place from here, the police and revenue officials had come here regarding the same. These people had informers everywhere who used to send them information through phones but this time we succeeded," KV Venkata Siva, Tehsildar, Amudalavalasa town said here.

Talking about the seized vehicles he said, "One lorry is hidden behind a factory, three lorries filled with sand are behind the gas station while another was caught getting out of a sand beach, therefore in total five lorries were seized."

The Telangana government had recently imposed a ban on sand mining and transportation to curb the menace of illegal miners.

The new policy is going to be announced by the state government on July 1. (ANI)