Hyderabad: Four persons sustain injuries after bursting crackers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Four persons were injured after bursting crackers in the city on Sunday.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Naizafi Begum, said, "This time we have received only four cases of eye injuries compared to last year."

"Last year, we had received 30 cases of eye injuries. This time the cases are low. We have been creating awareness among the people and asking them to be cautious before bursting firecrackers," Begum added. (ANI)

