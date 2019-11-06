Hyderabad: Four sentenced to six months for attempting suicide, damaging office

Hyderabad [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A metropolitan magistrate court at Ibrahimpatan on Tuesday sentenced four accused to six months of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to commit suicide and damaging property in a government office.

The case pertained to a November 2014 incident when four accused namely- Chitram Krishna, Polamoni Mahesh, Kanugala Abbasavulu and Nalla Bhaskar Goud were sitting on hunger strike in front of MPDO office, Ibrahimpatnam and later attempted suicide at the rooftop of Indirakanthi scheme building by using Kerosene bottles. The accused also allegedly barged in the MPDO office and damaged the furniture.

In this case, police arrested the accused and remanded them, after completion of an investigation, police also filed a charge sheet in the court.

During the trial, the metropolitan magistrate court convicted the accused and sentenced them to six months along with imposing fine of Rs 500. (ANI)

