Hyderabad fruit shop sells exotic fruits from around the world

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): SA Royal Fruit Shop, a fruit shop in Hyderabad, sells more than 100 varieties of exotic fruits from different parts of the world, including countries like New Zealand, Australia, and USA and others.

The owner of the SA Royal fruit shop, Mohammad Abdul Aziz told ANI that he is in the business for the last 45 years and he has both Indian as well as imported fruits.

"We have around 105 varieties of fruits. We have cherries from New Zealand, Australia and Canada, and Rose Apples from New Zealand. We also have different types of dates like kiwi dates and Ajwa dates. We have mango from England, pomegranate from Afghanistan, litchi from Thailand and blueberry, cranberry, raspberry from Australia," he said.

He further said that these fruits are sold at very reasonable prices and people from different places come here.

"We sell Himayat mango for Rs 350 per Kg, imported apples for Rs 25-30, and Pomegranate from Afghanistan for Rs 200 kg. People from different places like Secunderabad, Koti and Abids come here. We also make fruit baskets ranging from Rs.1000 to Rs.15000. Each basket has 25 to 30 types of fruits. We customise them according to the customer's demand," he further said.



The fruit shop owner also said that leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi have also brought fruits from here.

"MLA Kausar Moinuddin also buys fruits from here. We also give fruits to Asaduddin Owaisi. People who visit here once, come back again," he added.

The co-owner of the shop, Mohammad Salman said that they sometimes face price fluctuations due to market supply, but mostly the price is kept reasonable.

"We have all varieties of Indian and imported fruits. We have cherry and blueberry from the USA. We have 3-4 varieties of mangoes like Himayat, Alphonso and others from this season itself. We deliver any imported fruit within one day. We have reasonable prices. There might be some fluctuations in the prices based on the supply in the market. The price changes based on the market and we do not have any fixed prices."

One of the customers named Abdul Khadar said that he has been buying fruits for the last 10 years and he gets something new every time he comes.

"I have been buying fruits from here for the last 10 years. There are a lot of varieties here. We also get imported varieties of fruits here. Everything is of good quality. The prices are also genuine. Every time I come, I find something new," he said. (ANI)

