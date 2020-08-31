Hyderabad: G Kishan Reddy highlights importance of using technology in creating awareness about Centre's scheme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a meeting with Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials in Hyderabad, highlighted the importance of using advanced technology in creating awareness on welfare schemes of the Centre to ensure mass appeal for the programs.

Speaking to officials, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, suggested the use of creatives, infographics, among others which can easily attract the attention of the common man and at the same time give comprehensive information on all government-run schemes.

He also reviewed various activities of media units of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, in Hyderabad on Sunday, and released the September edition of Yojana, the magazine of the Publication Division.

Reddy also witnessed a demonstration of the 'Digital Media Publicity Van' of the Regional Outreach Bureau.

DG (South) S Venkateswar, Deputy Director News (All India Radio), Dr Rahul Gowlikar, Deputy Director News (Doordarshan) Surekha, among others attended the meeting. (ANI)

