Hyderabad: Ganesha idol made of dice, chess pieces and coins

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A Ganesha idol made up of dice, chess pieces and coins is the centre of attraction for the devotees here who are thronging to the Pandal for its "darshan".

"This year we have made a Ganesha idol of dice, coins and chess pieces. This is the 12th year we are decorating and making Ganesha using eco-friendly way. Last year we decorated Lord with chocolate items," said Sai Kiran the organiser.

"While on the way to immersion we will distribute the dice and coins among the public," he added.

"I am visiting this place every year since last 14 years, and every year they come up with a new and unique idea for Ganesha Idol," said Swetha, a devotee, while speaking to ANI.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival which kick-started on September 2 will culminate on September 12 with the 'visarjan' (immersion) of Ganesha idols in water bodies. (ANI)

