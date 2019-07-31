Hyderabad gets its first private space museum

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Hyderabad's first private space museum in collaboration with Indian SpaceReserach Organisation (ISRO) was inaugurated on Friday. The museum is open for the public where the visitors can gain knowledge about the various types of astronomical objects with the help of 2D and 3D models.

Speaking to ANI, Dr BG Sidharth, Director, BM Birla Science Centre said, "A few years back there was an international week of space exhibition. We coordinated the event in c0llaboartion with ISRO. We together arranged an exhibition for four days on the topics in relation to space. That Exhibition drew much attention from the students. After seeing the overwhelming response, we thought to start a permanent space museum. Then Birla management and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) agreed to open a space museum.

"ISRO has given us a lot of exhibits, models of excellent calibre, these models show the evolution of Indian space starting from Rohini satellite. We are getting excellent response from the public and the students. We have made this museum world-class," he added.

A science enthusiast also expressed happiness over the opening of this unique museum and said, "We came from Maharashtra to visit this space museum and there are many interesting models to look around. Looking at the PSLV, GSLV and other models is a very good experience. There is so much to learn about space from here." (ANI)

