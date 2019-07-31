India's first private space museum in Hyderabad
India's first private space museum in Hyderabad

Hyderabad gets its first private space museum

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:18 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Hyderabad's first private space museum in collaboration with Indian SpaceReserach Organisation (ISRO) was inaugurated on Friday. The museum is open for the public where the visitors can gain knowledge about the various types of astronomical objects with the help of 2D and 3D models.
Speaking to ANI, Dr BG Sidharth, Director, BM Birla Science Centre said, "A few years back there was an international week of space exhibition. We coordinated the event in c0llaboartion with ISRO. We together arranged an exhibition for four days on the topics in relation to space. That Exhibition drew much attention from the students. After seeing the overwhelming response, we thought to start a permanent space museum. Then Birla management and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) agreed to open a space museum.
"ISRO has given us a lot of exhibits, models of excellent calibre, these models show the evolution of Indian space starting from Rohini satellite. We are getting excellent response from the public and the students. We have made this museum world-class," he added.
A science enthusiast also expressed happiness over the opening of this unique museum and said, "We came from Maharashtra to visit this space museum and there are many interesting models to look around. Looking at the PSLV, GSLV and other models is a very good experience. There is so much to learn about space from here." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:02 IST

Siddaramaiah calls for fair investigation into death of CCD owner

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah called for an "impartial and fair investigation into the death of CCD owner VG Siddhartha," whose body was found on the banks of a River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru early on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:55 IST

Hyderabad: Husband who posted obscene pictures on wife's FB...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was arrested for purportedly posting derogatory comments against his wife and uploading obscene pictures and videos on her Facebook account after their relation allegedly turned sour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:50 IST

Karnataka leaders condole CCD founder Siddhartha's death

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): After the body of CCD founder VG Siddhartha was found on Wednesday morning on the banks of Netravati river, condolences started pouring in from political leaders across party lines.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:22 IST

VG Siddhartha last rite will take place at his father's estate in Belur

Mangaluru (Karanataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): The last rites of CCD owner VG Siddhartha, whose body was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar here on Wednesday morning, will take place at his father's estate in Belur, said his close aide Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:59 IST

Triple Talaq Bill: AIMPLB blames opposition, says 'no use of...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Questioning role of opposition in the passing of Triple Talaq Bill, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana KR Firangi Mahali on Wednesday stated that if their members were absent from parliament during such time, there is no use of t

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:55 IST

UP: Awanish Awasthi appointed Principal Secretary Home

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi as the new Principal Secretary Home.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:53 IST

Amendments suggested by me in Triple Talaq bill would have ended...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government had "accepted amendments" suggested by him, the whole controversy would have ended'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:43 IST

Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended on New Track due to landslide

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The pilgrimage to goddess Vaishno Devi shrine located in Trikuta Hills was suspended on Tuesday following a landslide on the new track situated between Adhkuwari and Bhawan. However, the pilgrimage is continuing through the traditional track.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:21 IST

CCD founder was little upset regarding Income Tax torture:...

Mangaluru (Karanataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner VG Siddhartha, whose body was found on the banks of Netravati River early morning on Wednesday near Hoige Bazaar, was little upset regarding the "Income Tax torture", claimed his close associate and Sringeri MLA TD Rajegowda

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:12 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector

Tangdhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Four civilians were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:07 IST

Mallya corners govt. agencies, banks over VG Siddhartha's letter

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday cited the disappearance of CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha to corner the government agencies and banks while asserting that he is devastated with the contents of his letter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:57 IST

Tripura Police burns 6,300 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.15 crore

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Tripura Police on Tuesday destroyed over 6,300 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.15 crore by burning it in RK Nagar area of West Tripura district on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl