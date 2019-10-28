Hyderabad girl allegedly kills mother with boyfriend's help, keeps body in house for 3 days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A woman allegedly killed her mother in connivance with her boyfriend and kept the body in the house for three days before dumping it at Ramannapet railway station, police said after discovering the decomposed corpse on Monday.

Keerthi who lives with her parents in suburban Hayatnagar area allegedly killed her 38-year-old mother Rajitha because she did not approve of the relationship.

Keerthi's father Srinivas, who works as a truck driver and was away on duty for three days upon returning home enquired about Rajitha's whereabouts but unsatisfied with her answer, subsequently lodged a missing complaint at the Hayatnagar police station.

"A girl named Keerthi murdered her mother Rajitha to continue her affair with her boyfriend. After killing Rajitha, the body was kept in the residence for three days. When the body started decomposing, Keerthi and her boyfriend dumped the body at Ramannapet railway station and returned from there," DCP LB Nagar said.

"Today we have received information from Ramannapet railway police stating that they have found a body and it is noticed that Rajitha was murdered and her body was dumped there. It is suspected that two to three people were involved in her murder but it is yet to be confirmed. Hayatnagar police is investigating the matter and facts will be revealed soon," he added. (ANI)

