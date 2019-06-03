Hyderabad: Governor orders handover of AP govt buildings to Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): Governor ESL Narasimhan on Sunday issued orders to re-allocate buildings, given to the Andhra Pradesh State government for its offices in Hyderabad, back to the Telangana State government.

At the time of United Andhra Pradesh state's bifurcation, government buildings in Hyderabad were allocated equally between the Telangana and AP state governments. Since the entire Andhra Pradesh government is functioning from its capital Amaravati, the official buildings allocated for it were lying vacant.

However, AP state government is paying electricity bills, other maintenance costs for the buildings though it was not utilising them. Against this backdrop, the Telangana State Cabinet on Sunday urged the Governor to re-allocate the office buildings given to the AP State government.

The Telangana state cabinet has also requested the Governor to allocate one building for the AP state government for setting up its police wing and another building for its other offices. The Telangana State cabinet has urged the Governor to use his powers to allocate the buildings earmarked for the AP State government.

The Governor positively responded to the Telangana state cabinet's request and issued orders to allocate all the government office buildings to the Telangana state government. Similarly, the Governor mentioned that one building for the AP State police and another for other offices will also be allocated.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed the orders given by the Governor and said that since all the official work is being done by the AP State Government from Amaravati, it is a better idea to put the government buildings of the AP State lying idle in Hyderabad for better use.

The CM said it is a welcome and auspicious sign that both the state government have decided to move forward with people's welfare in mind and development of both the states as the main aim with mutual good will and fraternity. (ANI)