Hyderabad: Harassed by husband, woman gives poison to kids, kills self

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): A woman killed her child and later committed suicide in Chilkalguda allegedly over years of torture by her husband.

The police identified the victims as Anjali (28), a private school teacher, and her children Amruth Tej (8) and Anirudh (10).

Speaking to ANI, Varunkanth Reddy, Investigating officer from Chilkalguda police station, said, "Anjali's husband Prasad (35), is a drunkard. He never used to take care of the children and the expenses at home. The whole of burden was on the shoulders of Anjali, he used to harass her in different ways to extort money from her."

"There was a case booked against Prasad at Begumpet women police station. The duo was to attend the counselling today. When Anjali did not turn up, officials called her to check whether she was coming or not. She said she cannot come as she was in school, but she never went to school. Towards late in the afternoon, she made her two children drink poison and later consumed it herself," Reddy added.

Reddy said after Anirudh had the poison, he started vomiting and ran to his neighbours for help. The neighbours rushed to the spot to rescue the family.

Anirudh is safe while Amruth is fighting for his life at the hospital, Reddy added.

Anjali's body has been shifted to a hospital for autopsy. A case was booked and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

