Hyderabad: HD Kumaraswamy meets T'gana CM KCR, Minister KTR, discusses national politics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held a meeting with Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Both the leaders had breakfast together in Hyderabad and discussed national politics, including Telangana and Karnataka.

Apart from this, Kumaraswamy also held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister KCR today.



Earlier last week, Kumaraswamy hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and demanded to issue a white paper on the encroachment of Bengaluru Lake and Rajkaluve.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "Let the CM speak whatever he wants about Congress. Let him speak responsibly while talking about me. He said that it is better to speak carefully. I had made a plan estimating Rs 6,000 crore for Peripheral Ring Road. It is Rs 22,000 crores today. This is the achievement of Congress and BJP."

He demanded that Chief Minister Bommai issue a white paper on who has encroached on the lake and Rajkaluwe in Bengaluru. (ANI)

