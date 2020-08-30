Hyderabad: Hindu family installs Tazia, observes Muharram

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In a show of unity with the Muslim community, a Hindu family installed Tazia at their residence to observe Muharram.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok, a resident of Ranigunj said, "All Hindus and Muslims observe Muharram festival like brothers without any differences. When it is Ganesh Chaturthi, we visit them and for Eid, they visit us. We have been following this tradition since the time of our ancestors. We are continuing the tradition of celebrating festivals together without any differences."

"We celebrate all festivals together and are thankful for it. All the rituals are followed according to tradition," added Mohammad Abdul.

Pointing out that everybody comes to Eaniganj to pray, another local Akash said, "Hindus and Muslims in Raniganj celebrate all festivals without any differences. Everybody comes here to pray and ask for the fulfilment of their wishes. This tradition has been followed by our ancestors." (ANI)

