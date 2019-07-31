Hyderabad: Husband who posted obscene pictures on wife's FB account arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was arrested for purportedly posting derogatory comments against his wife and uploading obscene pictures and videos on her Facebook account after their relation allegedly turned sour.

The accused is identified as Penjarla Ravinder and was arrested on the night of July 29 by the sleuths of Cyber Crime Police, Rachakonda.

According to the police, the duo fell in love with each other while they both worked in a Multispecialty Hospital in 2013. Thereafter they both got married and started living together at a residential complex in 2015.

However, their relationship turned bitter when the wife suspected him of having illicit relationships with other women and allegedly found contacts and chats with several other women on his Facebook account in January. Following which, they had an altercation and started living separately.

However, the accused allegedly logged in to his wife's facebook account and allegedly posted derogatory comments, obscene photographs and videos in order to defame her.

An FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act was registered on July 23 and the accused was nabbed. (ANI)

